Celo Market Capitalization Hits $376.88 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $376.88 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

