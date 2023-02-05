CCLA Investment Management Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,157,000. NICE accounts for 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.75% of NICE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.45. The stock had a trading volume of 168,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,411. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $274.01.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

