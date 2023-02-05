CCLA Investment Management Takes $24.97 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.69. 4,457,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,604. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average of $196.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

