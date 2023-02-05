CCLA Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,479,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.
American Tower stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.06. 2,485,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.79. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
