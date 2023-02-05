CCLA Investment Management Invests $67.04 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 828,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,039,000. Medtronic accounts for about 1.6% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.06% of Medtronic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,949,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

