CCLA Investment Management Buys Shares of 154,623 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $221,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.60. 1,186,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,785. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

