CCLA Investment Management Acquires Shares of 173,130 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 173,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,405,000. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of Roper Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $430.34. 778,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

