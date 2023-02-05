CCLA Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 688,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,857,000. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.23% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.55. The company had a trading volume of 992,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,144,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,664 shares of company stock valued at $30,814,048.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

