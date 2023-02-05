Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.8 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,840,000 after purchasing an additional 171,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,458,000 after buying an additional 129,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

