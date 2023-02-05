Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,112,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,321,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $287.23 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,431 shares of company stock worth $4,667,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

