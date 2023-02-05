Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

