Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FDS opened at $427.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.