Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

