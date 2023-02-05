Casper Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.88 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $414.30 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,479,861,283 coins and its circulating supply is 10,728,627,760 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,478,094,180 with 10,726,976,295 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04095014 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,868,593.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

