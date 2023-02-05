Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$53.50 at CSFB

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.85.

CPX opened at C$43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$37.83 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.14.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

