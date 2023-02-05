Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

