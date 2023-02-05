Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

