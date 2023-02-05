Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$125.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

