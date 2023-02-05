Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.80 million-$889.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.03 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,527,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $234,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $949,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

