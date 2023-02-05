Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$31.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Stock Up 14.6 %

Canada Goose Company Profile

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$28.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.93. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$20.01 and a 12-month high of C$43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.