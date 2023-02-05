Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $250.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

