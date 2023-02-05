Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 10,893 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 193,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Alcoa by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,947,000.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,165.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

