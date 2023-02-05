Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

