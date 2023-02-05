Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Acquires $188,284.52 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $188,284.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BY opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $966.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.