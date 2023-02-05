Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Acquires $188,284.52 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $188,284.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BY opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $966.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

