Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.40. 991,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,895. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 247.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 20.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,428,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

