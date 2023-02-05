Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 1,256,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

