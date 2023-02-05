Brokerages Set Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Target Price at $114.67

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCISY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($122.83) to €111.00 ($120.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vinci from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vinci from €114.00 ($123.91) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.