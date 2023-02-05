Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $382.82

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 223,351 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 175,042 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $337.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.02.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

