Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Price Target at $91.78

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.78.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

