Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target at $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Kellogg by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 34,858 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

