Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target at $38.67

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($36.96) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($41.30) to €39.00 ($42.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

EBKDY stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.