Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

