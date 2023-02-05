Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %

BMY opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

