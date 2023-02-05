Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $18.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.76. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 72.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

