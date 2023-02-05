BrainsWay’s (BWAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

BWAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BWAY opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.97.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

