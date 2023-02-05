BrainsWay’s (BWAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAYGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

BWAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BrainsWay Trading Down 0.5 %

BWAY opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.97.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.