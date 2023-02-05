BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $325.56

BNB (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $51.41 billion and $638.55 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $325.56 or 0.01421434 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,900,517 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,900,637.4915504 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 332.78189421 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1177 active market(s) with $461,024,020.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

