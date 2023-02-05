BMO Capital Markets Raises Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$33.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PARXF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Parex Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

