BMO Capital Markets Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$133.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

CGI stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CGI will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in CGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 96,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CGI by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in CGI by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55,680 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

