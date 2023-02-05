Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.93.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BE stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

