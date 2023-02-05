BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $13.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $757.16. 1,201,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $824.87. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $727.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.06.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,474 shares of company stock worth $46,026,990 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

