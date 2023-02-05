BitTorrent Price Reaches $0.0007 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 1% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $718.91 million and approximately $199,531.44 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00421569 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.31 or 0.28754280 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00424177 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTorrent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

