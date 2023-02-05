BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $720.98 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $720.98 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000275 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004434 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

