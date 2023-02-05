Bitsubishi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.02 Billion (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425649 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.42 or 0.29032584 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00420142 BTC.

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

