BitShares Price Down 6.9% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.40 million and $1.67 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009034 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005371 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001944 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

