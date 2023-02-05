BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.78 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009360 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005331 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001910 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.