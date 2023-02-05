Bitgert 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.11 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Bitgert has a market cap of $203.85 million and $6.11 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitgert has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgert alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00426719 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,733.30 or 0.29105537 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00423531 BTC.

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.