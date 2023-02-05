Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $134.51 or 0.00584601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and $164.19 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,008.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00192918 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00050162 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,303,900 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.