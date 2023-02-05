Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Reaches $2.65 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $137.37 or 0.00588584 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $148.49 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,336.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00185896 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00050854 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,303,188 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
