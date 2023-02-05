Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$11.75

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.2 %

BDT opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$475.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.09. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.90.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$668.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$640.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 46.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Stories

