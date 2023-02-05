BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

