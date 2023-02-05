BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
