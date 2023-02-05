Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) a €10.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

HAB stock opened at €7.65 ($8.32) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.49. Hamborner REIT has a 52 week low of €8.28 ($9.00) and a 52 week high of €9.45 ($10.27). The stock has a market cap of $609.84 million and a P/E ratio of 31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

